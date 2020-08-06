Illinois Republican congressman tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

Illinois Republican Rep. Rodney Davis tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, his office said in a statement, making him the third congressman over the last week to report having the virus.

Davis said in a statement that a higher than usual temperature reading Wednesday prompted him to get tested, which resulted in a positive diagnosis.

“My staff who I’ve worked with in-person this week have received negative tests as well,” he added. “Other than a higher-than-normal temperature, I am showing no symptoms at this time and feel fine.”

Davis’ diagnosis comes on the heels of those of two other congressmen — Arizona Democratic Rep. Raúl Grijalva on Saturday and Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert last Wednesday, after which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi required all House members and aides to wear masks on the floor. Davis was not in contact with either Gohmert or Grijalva, his communications director Aaron DeGroot told CNN.

Davis said that his office was contacting constituents he had met in person over the past 48 hours. He stressed that he and his staffers “take COVID-19 very seriously” and “have always followed and will continue to follow CDC guidelines, use social distancing, and wear masks or face coverings when social distancing cannot be maintained.”

Davis, who’s facing a competitive reelection in November, will reschedule upcoming public events until he tests negative for coronavirus and will quarantine while working from home, he said, urging people to wear a mask.

“If you’re out in public, use social distancing, and when you can’t social distance, please wear a mask,” he said. “All of us must do our part. That’s what it will take to get through this pandemic.”

On top of this recent trio, multiple federal lawmakers in both parties have tested positive for the virus. At least five other House members announced earlier this year that they tested positive: Republican Reps. Morgan Griffith of Virginia, Mario Diaz-Balart of Florida and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and Democratic Reps. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina and Ben McAdams of Utah. Democratic Rep. Nydia Velázquez of New York has said she had “been diagnosed with presumed coronavirus infection.”

On the Senate side, Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia announced in May that he and his wife tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. In late March, Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tested positive.