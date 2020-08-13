Andrew Yang says he will speak at Democratic convention after expressing surprise at not being asked

Politics

Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Thursday he was added to the Democratic National Convention’s list of speakers, after he expressed disappointment earlier this week at not being invited to address the event.

“And it’s official – we have been added to the DNC Convention speaker lineup!” Yang wrote on Twitter, thanking his devoted followers known as the “Yang Gang.”

He confirmed in a separate tweet that his speech is slated for around 9 p.m. ET next Thursday — the fourth and final night of the DNC.

On Tuesday, after the DNC’s committee unveiled its speaker line-up filled with leaders and the party’s rising stars, Yang tweeted, “I’ve got to be honest I kind of expected to speak.”

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California said on Twitter that “it’s absurd” to exclude Yang from the list of speakers “given the campaign he ran.”

Fellow California Democrat, Ted Lieu, also responded to the news, saying that the lack of Asian American speakers at the DNC is “a slap in the face.”

“Dear @DNC : Asian Americans are the fastest increasing group in America, including in multiple swing states. The gross underrepresentation of Asian American speakers in the four days of the DNC Convention is tone deaf and a slap in the face,” Lieu tweeted.

A businessman, Yang rose from obscurity to become a highly visible candidate, rallying a coalition of liberal Democrats, libertarians and some disaffected Republicans. He championed unique policy positions like a universal basic income and his campaign slogan was “Make America Think Harder,” with the acronym MATH.

Yang ended his presidential campaign in February after a disappointing finish in the Iowa caucuses.

He endorsed Joe Biden in March, calling him “the right man for the job to help us not just defeat Donald Trump, but govern the country in the years ahead.”

Political conventions typically feature four full days of programming, but the coronavirus pandemic forced this year’s Democratic event to be condensed into two hours of prime-time coverage over four nights.

Several former 2020 presidential candidates are scheduled to speak including Sens. Bernie Sanders, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

The convention is slated to take place from August 17-20.