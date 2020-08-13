Eric Trump likes tweet calling Harris a sexist slur

Politics

Eric Trump, the son of President Donald Trump, liked a tweet on Wednesday that used a sexist slur to refer to California Sen. Kamala Harris and former Vice President Joe Biden’s decision to pick her as his running mate.

The now-deleted tweet Eric Trump liked was from an account belonging to a user named Lori Hendry, and it read: “Raise your hand if you think Harris was a whorendous pick. May have misspelled.”

CNN has reached out to the President’s campaign and the Trump Organization, where Eric Trump serves as executive vice president, for comment.

It’s yet another example of the racist and sexist attacks Harris is facing from Republicans that are endorsed from top officials in President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and from the President himself, who ripped into her following Biden’s announcement. Harris, a California senator and former presidential candidate, was announced as Biden’s running mate on Tuesday, making her the first Black woman and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

During a news conference on Tuesday, the President called Harris “nasty,” and claimed she was “disrespectful” in her attacks on Biden during the Democratic primary, when they stood on the debate stage as equals.

The insults by the President all played into racist and sexist stereotypes about Black women and made clear that Trump does not intend to throw away a playbook filled with misogynistic attacks and dog-whistle racism that have imbued his political career.

They have since been echoed by at least one official campaign surrogate as Biden and Harris made their first public appearance together on Wednesday as Trump’s campaign scrambled to respond to Harris’ selection.