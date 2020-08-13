New Jersey to adopt mail-in voting for November, source says

Politics

New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy is expected to announce as soon as Friday that the state’s November election will be conducted largely through mail-in ballots, a source familiar with the move confirmed to CNN.

The expected announcement will make New Jersey — which conducted its primaries almost entirely by mail — the latest state to expand mail-in voting for the presidential election in response to the novel coronavirus.

Due to the pandemic, voting by mail is becoming an increasingly popular option since many voters may prefer not to wait in long lines at polling stations. If Murphy announces that all registered voters will automatically be mailed ballots, New Jersey will become the ninth state — plus Washington, DC — to have that system of voting for the November election.

News of the planned announcement, which was first reported by the New Jersey Globe, comes the same day that President Donald Trump said he opposes much-needed funding for the Postal Service because he doesn’t want to see it used for mail-in voting this November.

During an interview on Fox Business, Trump said that if the Postal Service does not receive the additional $25 billion funding request that Democrats have included in the ongoing stimulus negotiations, then he believes it won’t be able to handle the influx of mail-in ballots in the upcoming election.

“They want three-and-a-half billion dollars for something that’ll turn out to be fraudulent. That’s election money, basically. They want three-and-a-half billion dollars for the mail-in votes. Universal mail-in ballots. They want $25 billion, billion, for the post office. Now they need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump said, repeating his false claims that mail-in voting would be “fraudulent.”

Later, in an evening news conference, he said would not veto a bill that contains the funding, but continued to claim without evidence that mail-in voting would lead to widespread fraud.

In reality, there is no widespread voter fraud in US elections, and nonpartisan experts say neither party automatically benefits when states expand access to mail-in voting.

New Jersey had used its National Guard to help support polling locations for the state’s primary last month.

This was the first time in the history of the New Jersey National Guard that more than 120 soldiers reported in civilian clothes to county election boards and polling sites in seven counties to help in the primary, according to the US Department of Defense.