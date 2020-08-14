President Donald Trump’s brother Robert hospitalized in New York, White House says

Politics

Robert Trump, the younger brother of President Donald Trump, is hospitalized in New York, the White House confirmed Friday.

Trump is expected to visit his brother Friday in New York, a source familiar with the matter told CNN.

“Can confirm the report that the President’s brother is hospitalized,” deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN.

The news was first reported by ABC News.

A senior administration official said Friday that the President “has a very good relationship with his brother and his brother is very special to him.”

Robert Trump was a former top executive at the Trump Organization. He’s one of four other siblings to the President.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.