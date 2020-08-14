The week in 12 headlines
This week, Congress stalled out on coronavirus relief packages as attention shifted back to the presidential race, and Joe Biden made history by selecting Kamala Harris as his running mate.
Monday
- Citing coronavirus, Trump administration weighs more restrictions on the US-Mexico border that could include citizens
- Trump and Pelosi haven’t spoken in nearly 10 months
- Trump says he will deliver convention speech from either Gettysburg or White House
Tuesday
- Trump reverts to stereotypes as campaign fumbles to respond to Harris pick
- GOP candidate who embraced QAnon conspiracy theory wins Georgia runoff, CNN projects
Wednesday
- Administration proposes easing showerhead standards after Trump bemoans water flow
- Major US diplomatic push to counter Russia may be in jeopardy amid Belarus unrest
Thursday
- Fact check: Trump promotes another birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris
- Postal Service removes some mail-sorting machines, sparking concerns ahead of election
- Congressional action on new relief package likely to wait until September — at least
Friday
- In new letter, USPS chief acknowledges ‘unintended consequences’ of recent policy changes
- Appointments of Homeland Security leaders Wolf and Cuccinelli are ‘invalid,’ report says
And that was the week in 12 headlines.
