Trump says snapback sanctions against Iran could come next week

Politics

President Donald Trump said snapback sanctions against Iran could happen as soon as next week after the UN Security Council rejected a US proposal to extend the conventional weapons embargo on Friday.

“Well we knew what the vote was going to be but we’ll be doing a snapback, you’ll be watching it next week,” Trump said at a Saturday news conference at his Bedminster resort in New Jersey.

Trump also said that he does not intend to participate in a video conference on the subject, which Russian President Vladimir Putin is calling for.

US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft said in a statement Friday the US “has every right to initiate snapback of provisions of previous Security Council resolutions” and “in the coming days, the United States will follow through on that promise to stop at nothing to extend the arms embargo.”

The US exited the Iran nuclear deal in 2018 and the move to unilaterally trigger these snapback sanctions has drawn skepticism and alarm from allies, and that experts have warned could spell the end of the landmark agreement.

Under the terms of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the conventional weapons ban on Iran is legally set to expire in mid-October. For months, the Trump administration has sought to extend the embargo despite having exited the deal — a campaign that was predicted to fail.