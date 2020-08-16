Cardi B wants AOC to run for president. She didn’t say no

Politics

Cardi B likes dollars, diamonds, stunting, shining — and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Bronx rapper recently took to Twitter to express her support for the Democratic lawmaker, who represents the 14th district of New York, including parts of the Bronx and Queens.

“She better run for president when she turns 35,” Cardi wrote on Twitter after seeing a video of Ocasio-Cortez dancing to her hit song “Bodak Yellow.”

Ocasio-Cortez responded in kind: “Women Against Patriarchy (WAP) 2020”

The lawmaker’s response was a play on the name of a hit song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. The song “WAP” is a feminist anthem, but the acronym stands for something explicit and entirely different.

Ocasio-Cortez, 30, will meet the age requirement to be US president in 2024. However, it’s not clear that she has any intention to run.

Of course, Cardi is no stranger to politics. She regularly takes to social media to share her views on a range of political and social issues, and even endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders for the 2020 presidential election.

Sanders even once suggested that Cardi should run for office herself.