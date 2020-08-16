Meadows says he accepts that Harris is eligible to serve as VP after Trump promotes birther lie

Politics

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Sunday that he accepts the fact that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president after President Donald Trump promoted a false conspiracy about her eligibility.

“Do you accept the fact, and it is a fact, that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to be vice president?” Meadows was asked by CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.”

“Sure. And I think the President spoke to this yesterday. This is not something that we’re going to pursue,” Meadows said.

Asked again if he accepts the fact that Harris is eligible to serve as vice president, Meadows said, “I do, yeah.”

Last week, after presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden named Harris as his running mate, Trump would not definitively say whether Harris met the requirements to serve as president or vice president, saying he heard on “social media” that Harris could be ineligible.

Harris, the daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, was born in Oakland, California, making her eligible to be vice president.

Responding to the conspiracy theory, Harris, a California senator and former presidential candidate, said in an interview released Sunday that Trump and his campaign will “engage in lies” and “deception” during the election.

Fact check: Trump promotes another birther lie, this time about Kamala Harris

“They’re going to engage in an attempt to distract from the real issues that are impacting the American people. And I expect that they will engage in dirty tactics. And this is going to be a knockdown, drag-out. And we’re ready,” Harris told media outlet TheGrio when asked how Trump promoting birther conspiracies signals the tactics his campaign will use.

On Saturday, Trump, who pushed similar conspiracies about former President Barack Obama, also said that he would not be “pursuing” questions about Harris’ eligibility, but did not dismiss the conspiracy theories as false.

“I know nothing about it, but it’s not something that bothers me,” the President said during a news conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. “I just don’t know about it but it’s not something we will be pursuing.”