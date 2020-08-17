How to watch the Democratic National Convention

Politics

The Democratic National Convention is this week, and it won’t look like any other in history. Democrats have moved their convention online because of health concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic, and Joe Biden will accept the Democratic nomination for president in a virtual address.

The four nights of programming will feature speeches from politicians, music performances from stars, and will allow Democrats to make their pitch to the American people before ballots are cast this fall.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch this year’s Democratic convention.

When is the convention?

The convention is scheduled to take place Monday through Thursday this week, and each night of programming will air from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the convention on TV and online?

CNN will air special convention coverage from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. ET for the duration of the Democratic convention live on CNN, CNN en Español and CNN International.

CNN’s reporting, live updates and analysis of the convention will be available all week on CNN.com and will feature a live stream of the convention speeches, without requiring authentication, on CNN.com’s homepage and on mobile web.

CNN’s Democratic National Convention coverage will also stream live, with a log-in to a cable provider, on CNNgo (at CNN.com/go on your desktop, smartphone and iPad, and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Android TV, Chromecast, Roku and Samsung Smart TV).

Who is scheduled to speak each night?

Monday

Former first lady Michelle Obama, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina, Convention Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin, former Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Doug Jones of Alabama and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota. Actress Eva Longoria will emcee.

Tuesday

Former acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, former Secretary of State John Kerry, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware, former President Bill Clinton and former second lady Dr. Jill Biden. Actress Tracee Ellis Ross will emcee.

Wednesday

Democratic vice presidential nominee and Sen. Kamala Harris of California, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, former Rep. Gabrielle Giffords of Arizona and former President Barack Obama. Actress Kerry Washington will emcee.

Thursday

Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware and the Biden family. Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfuss will emcee.

The Democratic National Convention Committee said additional speakers will be announced.

Which musical acts are performing?

Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills and others will be performing throughout the four nights, according to the DNCC.

Youth choir members representing each of the 57 states and territories will also perform the National Anthem Monday night, according to the DNCC.

Where will Joe Biden accept the nomination?

Biden will not accept the Democratic presidential nomination in Milwaukee, the original site of the convention, because of concerns caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Biden and Harris will deliver their convention speeches from the Chase Center in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, spokesman Michael Gwin confirmed to CNN.

Where will the rest of the convention take place?

The Democratic gathering will be far different than any in American history, with organizers calling it a “Convention Across America,” with speeches and music and other appearances from locations and major landmarks across the country.

Will convention delegates be in Milwaukee?

No, the DNCC advised state delegations, including members of Congress, not to travel to Milwaukee because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Jason Rae, the secretary of the Democratic National Committee, informed all certified delegates that virtual voting on convention business would take place from August 3-15.