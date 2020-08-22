Harris’ husband Emhoff celebrates ‘beautiful life’ with VP nominee in 6th anniversary message

Politics

Doug Emhoff, Kamala Harris’ husband, commemorated the couple’s sixth wedding on Twitter Saturday, writing that he “wouldn’t change a thing.”

“Dearest Kamala: here’s to us, our family, friends and our beautiful life together. Wouldn’t change a thing. Happy Anniversary! Love, D,” he wrote along with the photo of the pair at their California courthouse wedding.

The couple’s anniversary falls just days after the Democratic National Convention where Harris became the first Black and South Asian woman to accept the vice presidential nomination from a major political party.

Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer currently on leave, has been vocal about how proud he is of his wife. In a DNC LGBTQ Caucus meeting on Thursday, he told the group that he and Harris were set up on an “old-school blind date,” according to the pool report.

And after they were engaged, he received a congratulations call from Harris’ now running mate, former Vice President Joe Biden.

“I got a congratulatory voicemail from none other than Joe Biden! He is such a great guy and believe it or not, I still have that message saved on my home,” Emhoff said.

If Biden and Harris are successful, Emhoff would become the first male spouse of a vice president.