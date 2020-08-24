New York AG seeks to depose Eric Trump in investigation of Trump’s finances
The New York state attorney general is asking for a court to compel Eric Trump to be deposed in an investigation of the Trump Organization.
In court filings Monday, Letitia James’ office outlined the investigation into whether the Trump Organization “improperly inflated the value of Mr. Trump’s assets on financial statements in order to secure loans and obtain economic and tax benefits.”
This story is breaking and will be updated.
