Fact-checking the last night of the RNC

Politics

Though President Donald Trump has made appearances throughout the week, tonight he formally addresses the Republican National Convention and accepts the party’s re-nomination.

After much deliberation and several changes in plan, his speech will take place on the South Lawn of the White House, despite potential Hatch Act violations for staffers involved in preparations.

The President is expected to focus much of his speech on his opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and the President’s eldest daughter Ivanka Trump are also scheduled to speak.

As we have for the past three nights, CNN is watching and fact-checking tonight’s remarks. Here’s what we found.

Immigration

New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who switched parties in 2019 from Democratic to Republican, told a story about his political conversion. He said one of the reasons was that the Democratic Party had become “radical”: “Now they were for open borders.”

Facts First: This is false.

Democratic congressional leaders and the presidential candidates who were running for the Democratic nomination at the time of Van Drew’s party switch — including eventual nominee Joe Biden — simply did not and do not support completely unrestricted migration.

— Daniel Dale

This is a breaking story and will be updated.