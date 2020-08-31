Appeals court denies Michael Flynn and Justice Department’s effort to end his case

Politics

A federal appeals court ruled Monday against Michael Flynn and the Justice Department in their request to quickly shut down his criminal case.

The 8-2 decision restores power to a judge to question the Justice Department’s moves in the politically divisive case, when Attorney General William Barr dropped charges against President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser earlier this year despite twice pleading guilty to lying under oath to lying to the FBI.

Flynn had fought District Judge Emmet Sullivan’s decision to ask a third-party lawyer to argue against the Justice Department’s dismissal in the case, and his plans to hold a hearing, which has not yet happened.

Monday’s decision adds what may be the most consequential round yet to what’s become an unusual and deeply political court case in an election year, and one of the most symbolic prosecutions of a Trump adviser during this presidency. Previously, a group of three judges on the DC Circuit Court of Appeals court sided 2-1 with Flynn in ordering the lower court to toss his case. Monday’s 8-2 decision by the full court reached the opposite conclusion.

In recent months, Flynn’s case has become a conduit for President Donald Trump and his supporters’ criticism of the Russia investigation. Separately, the case has led many in the legal industry to publicly oppose Barr’s leniency toward friends of the President, saying his decision in the Flynn case twisted the law to help Trump politically. The fate of Flynn’s case is widely considered to be a type of Rosetta Stone for how the public may view the Mueller investigation — with Flynn’s exoneration undermining findings of misconduct by the President, or Flynn’s sentencing keeping pressure on the President.

