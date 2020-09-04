Skip to Content
Politics
By
Published 4:35 pm

The week in 12 headlines

This week, a new tell-all book led to more questions about President Donald Trump’s health and an unannounced Walter Reed visit in 2019. Meanwhile, the administration amped up pressure on coronavirus vaccine research while turning down the global vaccine effort because it is led by the World Health Organization.

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

And that was the week in 12 headlines.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply