Trump’s unemployment payments end for some almost as soon as they start

President Donald Trump‘s unemployment benefits are starting to flow for some jobless Americans and are already ending for others.

At least a dozen states have begun to pay their jobless residents hundreds of dollars from the Lost Wages Assistance program, which Trump authorized last month. But at least one state, Texas, has already announced the cessation of the weekly boost.

The President created the program through an executive action after Congress failed to act on its $600 unemployment benefits enhancement, which expired at the end of July. The measure provides $300 a week to certain jobless Americans using federal disaster relief funds for a limited time. Only those who qualify for at least $100 in state benefits are eligible, and payments are retroactive to the beginning of August.

Some 48 states, the District of Columbia and Guam have already been approved by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, with only South Dakota turning down the federal help. Only Nevada has yet to be approved.

States will be able to provide six weeks of enhanced payments, FEMA said Wednesday. So far, it has distributed $30 billion of the $44 billion available.

States have the option of adding $100 a week to the payment. At least four states — Kansas, Kentucky, Montana and West Virginia — have elected to do so.

Many out-of-work Texans, however, are seeing their federal supplement come to an end. FEMA informed the Texas Workforce Commission that the program will cease after the week ending September 5, though the unemployed will continue to get state benefits, the state agency said Wednesday. Texas was one of the first states to launch the program, sending out initial payments in late August for the first three weeks of the month.

About 1.7 million Texans currently receive jobless benefits, but about 348,000 claimants are not eligible for the extra $300.

Meanwhile, other states are just starting to implement the program. Californians began to receive the benefits this week, said the state Labor & Workforce Development Agency on Monday. Some will get a lump sum of $900 for the first three weeks of August. The state has been approved to distribute a total of $1,500, but is applying for a sixth week of benefits.

And Florida residents will start receiving three weeks’ worth of August payments this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday.

Other states, however, have said they need more time. Though Colorado was one of the first states to be approved, its Department of Labor and Employment estimates residents won’t start receiving funds until mid- to late September.

Meanwhile, Congress continues to feud over how much assistance to provide the unemployed. Senate Republicans this week rolled out a slimmed-down version of their coronavirus relief bill that would give the jobless a $300 weekly boost for the rest of the year. House Democrats, on the other hand, want to continue the $600 supplement until early next year.