Nora Dannehy, top prosecutor on John Durham team, resigns

Politics

Nora Dannehy, a top prosecutor working for US Attorney John Durham on the probe of the Russia investigation for Attorney General William Barr, has resigned, a spokesman for the US Attorney’s Office in Connecticut said.

The Hartford Courant, which first reported Dannehy’s departure, cited colleagues who told the newspaper that Dannehy was stepping down in part due to concerns of political pressure to deliver a report before the presidential election.

CNN has not confirmed the reason for her decision, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed she was working on the Russia probe.

Dannehy had only rejoined the office in March 2019. She had previously worked for nearly two decades for the office before leaving to become deputy attorney general for the state of Connecticut.

This story is breaking and will be updated.