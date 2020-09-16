Biden: ‘We can’t allow politics to interfere with the vaccine in any way’

Politics

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that politics cannot interfere with the development, approval and distribution of a potential Covid-19 vaccine.

“Scientific breakthroughs don’t care about calendars any more than the virus does. They certainly don’t adhere to election cycles,” Biden said, speaking from Wilmington, Delaware. “And their timing, their approval and their distribution should never, ever be distorted by political considerations.”

“They should be determined by science and safety alone,” he said.

“One thing is certain, we can’t allow politics to interfere with the vaccine in any way,” Biden said.

