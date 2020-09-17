Federal judge says he’ll block USPS policy changes nationwide

Politics

A federal judge in eastern Washington said Thursday that he will issue a nationwide order blocking some recent changes made by the US Postal Service that slowed down mail and could threaten mail-in voting.

During a court hearing, Judge Stanley Bastian said he would be issuing a nationwide injunction against USPS later on Thursday afternoon.

A coalition of Democratic state attorneys general sued USPS last month, claiming that Postmaster General Louis DeJoy broke the law when he implemented policy changes that disrupted mail delivery across the country. USPS rejects these claims and DeJoy says he isn’t trying to sabotage the election.

The policy changes at the Postal Service created “a substantial possibility” that “voters may be disenfranchised,” Bastian said during the hearing, adding that “harm has already taken place.”

“Substantial evidence has been presented that these transformative changes have been done by the Postal Service which has made mail delivery slower and less efficient,” Bastian said.

Some of the Democratic state officials who brought the lawsuit cheered the judge’s decision.

“Huge victory to protect the Postal Service — Washington state federal judge blocks unlawful USPS policies delaying mail and impacting elections,” tweeted Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who led the coalition of Democratic attorneys general.

This story is breaking and will be updated.