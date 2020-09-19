New York to honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with statue in her native Brooklyn

Politics

New York will honor the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a statue in Brooklyn, her birthplace, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday afternoon.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court, died Friday at 87.

“Her legacy will live on in the progress she created for our society, and this statue will serve as a physical reminder of her many contributions to the America we know today and as an inspiration for those who will continue to build on her immense body of work for generations to come,” Cuomo said in a press statement.

The governor will appoint a commission to select an artist and oversee the choosing of a location.

The governor will appoint a commission to select an artist and oversee the choosing of a location.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he was “crushed” by the loss, tweeting that Ginsburg was a “daughter of Brooklyn” and a “tenacious spirit who moved this country forward in fairness, equality and morality.”

Ginsburg was born in Brookyn in 1933. Her family lived in the Flatbush neighborhood. They were members of the Conservative East Midwood Jewish Center.

Ginsburg was nicknamed the Notorious RBG, after slain rap star Notorious B.I.G., who was also from Brooklyn.

The nickname helped propel her status as something of a pop culture figure.