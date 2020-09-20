Rep. Jahana Hayes announces she has tested positive for Covid-19

Politics

Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat from Connecticut, announced on Sunday she has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a series of tweets, which included a video of her being tested, Hayes noted that members of Congress are not frequently being tested for coronavirus. “Masks, social distancing & frequent floor cleanings are the precautions that are taken in the House. I have taken every possible precaution and still contracted coronavirus,” she wrote.

“My experience and the experience of my staff underscore the need for a nat’l testing strategy with a coherent way to receive speedy, accurate results. This level of anxiety and uncertainty is untenable,” Hayes wrote.

The Democratic freshman, who is just the latest member of Congress to test positive, said she will quarantine for 14 days.

Hayes is one of at least 12 other House members from both parties who have previously announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus dating back to the early days of the pandemic. Dozens more lawmakers have had to quarantine or get tested due to exposure to the virus.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in July mandated mask wearing on the House floor after Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert — who was often seen in the chamber interacting with colleagues and refusing to wear a face-covering — tested positive for coronavirus.

The House sergeant-at-arms also issued an additional set of rules at Pelosi’s direction requiring face coverings in all House office buildings.

The House’s other precautions to limit the spread of the virus include using virtual meeting technology for hearings and a form of remote voting for members who are unwilling or unable to travel, but there has not been a robust testing regimen on Capitol Hill.

On the Senate side, Republican Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana tested positive and have both said they have recovered from the virus. Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine of Virginia and Bob Casey of Pennsylvania announced that they had tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

This story has been updated.