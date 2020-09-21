New Kelly Loeffler ad asserts she’s ‘more conservative than Attila the Hun’

Politics

Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler of Georgia is looking to highlight her conservative voting record in a new ad Monday that compares her to Attila the Hun.

In the ad from Loeffler’s campaign, a woman asks, “Did you know Kelly Loeffler was ranked the most conservative senator in America?” to which a man replies, “Yup, she’s more conservative than Attila the Hun.”

The scene cuts to a scene of a warrior who is purportedly Attila the Hun, who grunts at a scribe taking notes.

“Fight China — got it,” the scribe says while writing. “Attack big government — yeah.”

“Eliminate the liberal scribes … uh oh,” the scribe says in response to the last grunt to end the scene. A narrator then says, “More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler: 100% Trump voting record.”

The ad comes as Loeffler, who was appointed to former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s seat in December, faces a general election challenge from US Rep. Doug Collins, who is also a Republican. As opposed to a traditional primary, multiple candidates, regardless of party, can face each other in the special election for Isakson’s seat as part of Georgia’s election rules. If no candidate gets a majority of the vote in November, the race goes to a two-person runoff.

Collins, President Donald Trump’s staunch ally and original pick to be appointed to the seat, has accused Loeffler of being insufficiently conservative, characterizing her donations to Democrats as backing Planned Parenthood. According to Open Secrets, of the $3.2 million Loeffler and her husband have donated to political committees, less than 3% backed Democratic candidates and efforts.

Collins pushed back on the ad, asserting on Twitter that Loeffler “is so uncomfortable discussing conservative values that she hired an actor to make grunting noises rather than do it herself.”

“FYI Attila the Hun was an open-borders globalist who killed christians and practiced postnatal abortion,” he added.

Some critics have wondered whether the Loeffler campaign confused Attila the Hun, who famously attacked the Roman Empire, with Genghis Khan, who attacked and gained substantial control over parts of China. Attila’s empire did not extend east beyond the Caspian Sea, according to maps including that by cartographer and historian William Shepherd — thousands of miles from China.

The move also follows the WNBA distancing itself from Loeffler, who co-owns the Atlanta Dream, in July following her objection to the WNBA’s plans to honor the Black Lives Matter movement. Last month WNBA players on teams including the Dream were seen wearing “Vote Warnock” shirts in support of Raphael Warnock, a Democrat also running for Loeffler’s seat. Loeffler in turn slammed the WNBA for participating in what she called “cancel culture.”