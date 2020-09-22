FBI warns against foreign disinformation regarding election results

Politics

The FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency warned the public Tuesday that foreign actors might spread disinformation about the results of the 2020 election and encouraged voters to be patient with delayed results.

“The increased use of mail-in ballots due to COVID-19 protocols could leave officials with incomplete results on election night,” the agencies said in a statement, highlighting the possibility that “foreign actors and cybercriminals” could use disinformation to “exploit the time required to certify and announce elections’ results.”

The warning advised Americans to get information from “trustworthy sources” like official government election websites. The warning also said that Americans, when dealing with reports of problems with voting or results, should “verify though multiple reliable sources” and think twice before sharing unverified material on social media.

The agencies specifically said foreign actors might try to confuse voters by creating and spreading disinformation about “voter suppression, cyberattacks targeting election infrastructure, voter or ballot fraud” after the polls close.

While the warning focused only on foreign-based disinformation, domestic actors have recently spread similar claims about the upcoming election results.

The warning also comes as President Donald Trump has repeatedly lied about voter fraud in US elections and questioned the legitimacy of the vote-counting process. Additionally, White House officials have ignored warnings from election officials about delayed results and instead have stated that there should be a projected winner on election night.

This story is breaking and will be updated.