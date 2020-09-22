Hillary Clinton’s new podcast to launch this month

Politics

Hillary Clinton’s forthcoming podcast will be released later this month and focus on everything from ongoing political issues to popular culture to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first episode of Clinton’s podcast, called “You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton,” will be released on September 29, according to iHeartMedia, the company producing the series.

Interviews will include comedian Sarah Cooper, who has become known for her mocking posts for President Donald Trump; Gloria Steinem, the famed feminist and equal rights activist; Stacey Abrams, the former 2018 Georgia gubernatorial candidate; and Tan France, one of the hosts of Queer Eye.

The production company said Clinton will comment on “pressing political issues of our time” and “will tackle the subjects on so many people’s minds, including topics like faith, resilience, and grief.”

“I’m excited to bring these eye-opening, powerful, sometimes hilarious conversations to the forefront and open up new avenues of discussion with some of the people I find most fascinating,” said Clinton. “This podcast is a chance to talk about subjects that are too often overlooked and share the inspiration and education I’ve gotten from my guests.”

The fact that Clinton’s podcast will come out less than two months before the 2020 election will not be lost on any political watchers. The medium will give her a public platform around the end of the Democratic nomination fight and general election against President Donald Trump.

Clinton, since losing the 2016 election and ending her elected political career, has been willing to speaking candidly about politics. She has repeatedly lambasted Trump, criticized her one-time Democratic primary opponent Sen. Bernie Sanders and questioned the legitimacy of Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard’s presidential campaign.

Conal Byrne, president of the iHeartPodcast Network, said that the company is “delighted to partner with her on this project.”

Byrne said the podcast “will provide listeners with an astute, nuanced look at what’s happening in the world right now — and Hillary is the perfect moderator for those discussions.”