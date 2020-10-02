Politics

If you even remember the start of this week by now, you’ll recall that President Donald Trump’s SCOTUS pick, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, began meeting with senators as the President’s taxes came to light, thanks to The New York Times’ reporting. Then he and Democratic nominee Joe Biden met face-to-face in the raucous first debate. Yet it all was eclipsed by news that Trump and the first lady tested positive for Covid-19 early Friday morning.

And that was the week in 16 headlines.