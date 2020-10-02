Timeline: President Donald Trump’s activities this week

Politics

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for coronavirus, along with one of Trump’s top aides, Hope Hicks. Here is a timeline of their days before being diagnosed, along with who they may have been in contact with this week.

Monday, September 28: At the White House

The President spent Monday at the White House, partly in preparation for the next day’s debate.

11:05 a.m. ET: Trump appears on the White House South Lawn aside trade adviser Peter Navarro, Sen. Rob Portman, Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns and two autoworkers (names unknown) to hail a new electric pickup truck.

3:40 p.m. ET: Trump appears in the Rose Garden to hail a new testing strategy for coronavirus. “I say it all the time, we are rounding the corner,” Trump said during the event. Also attending in the Rose Garden, socially distanced from the President: Vice President Mike Pence, health adviser Scott Atlas, advisers Douglas Hoelscher, Brad Smith, Ja’Ron Smith, Quellie Moorhead, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma, HHS official Admiral Brett Giroir, Indian Health Service director Rear Admiral Michael Weahkee, HHS official Dr. Tammy Beckham, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, Texas State Sen. Robert Taylor, Texas State Rep. Dan Huberty, and Abbott Labs CEO Robert Ford.

Later in the day, Trump participated in debate prep sessions, according to people familiar with the matter. Those who were present in the Map Room during the sessions included former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani, presidential adviser Hope Hicks, former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien, Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller, and White House adviser Stephen Miller.

Tuesday, September 29: Presidential debate

Trump remained out of sight at the White House until departing for the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

2:30 p.m. ET: The President boards Air Force One alongside the first lady headed for Cleveland. Aboard Air Force One to Cleveland were Melania Trump, daughter in law Lara Trump, son Eric Trump, daughter Tiffany Trump, son Donald Trump Jr., Trump campaign finance chairwoman Kim Guilfoyle, social media adviser Dan Scavino, senior adviser Hope Hicks, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner, national security adviser Robert O’Brien, chief of staff Mark Meadows, campaign manager Bill Stepien, Rep. Jim Jordan and criminal justice reform advocate Alice Johnson, who was a guest of the President’s at the debate.

3:30 p.m. ET: Trump landed in Cleveland and was met on the tarmac by Ohio state Rep. Bernadine Kent, James Whitaker and Bob Paduchik.

4:22 p.m. ET: Trump did a walkthrough of the debate stage without wearing a mask.

4:50 p.m. ET: Trump arrives to the InterContinental Hotel in Cleveland, where he was holding until the debate. Giuliani was spotted at the hotel before the debate.

8:30 p.m. ET: Trump and his entourage depart the hotel for the debate site at the Cleveland Clinic. Signs in the debate hall read: “Covid-19 Safety Reminders: Wear Facemask Maintain Physical Distance of 6 feet” with the 2020 presidential debate logo.

9:00 p.m. ET: Trump’s family arrives in the debate hall without wearing masks, though some photographed themselves wearing masks backstage and posted them to social media. Journalists reported seeing officials from the Cleveland Clinic offering members of Trump’s family masks, but none put them on.

9:05 p.m. ET: Trump debates rival Joe Biden mask-less but maintaining social distance. During the debate, he mocks Biden for frequently wearing a mask — “He could be speaking 200 feet away from them and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen,” Trump said — and suggests testing makes it possible for him to hold major campaign rallies. “I put a mask on when I think I need it. Tonight, as an example, everybody’s had a test and you’ve had social distancing and all of the things that you have to, but I wear masks when needed,” he said.

11:30 p.m. ET: Trump departs Cleveland with much of the same entourage in tow, though some remained behind in Cleveland.

Wednesday, September 30: Visit to Minnesota

The President and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met in the Oval Office Wednesday morning. Mnuchin then went to Capitol Hill and meet with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in person for 90 minutes, then Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for 25 minutes, Phil Mattingly reports. CNN has reached out to all of them about their next steps and what they’ve heard from the White House.

2:38 p.m. ET: Trump emerges from the Oval Office and walked to gathered press to speak, without wearing a mask. Reporters wear masks at the White House.

3:05 p.m. ET: Trump departs for Minnesota. Aboard Air Force One were US Reps. Tom Emmer, Pete Stauber and Jim Hagedorn; Hicks, Stephen Miller, Kushner, Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows.

5:08 p.m. ET: Trump arrives in Minneapolis, where he was attending a fundraiser. He was greeted on the tarmac by state Sen. Paul Gazelka and his wife Maralee Gazelka, Leader Kurt Daudt, Senate candidate Jason Lewis, and National Guard officials Major General Shawn Manke, Col. James Cleet, and Chief Master Sargent Mark Legvold.

6:04 p.m. ET: Trump arrives at his fundraiser at a private residence in the Minneapolis area. The attendees of the fundraiser aren’t known.

8:58 p.m. ET: Trump arrives in Duluth for a campaign rally. His rally was shorter than usual — only around 45 minutes — and he departed as soon as it ended.

10:20 p.m. ET: Trump departs Duluth on Air Force One. On the way home, officials said Hicks began displaying symptoms and isolated in a separate cabin. She is seen deplaning from the rear steps.

Thursday, October 1: Fundraisers and testing

Officials at the White House were aware that Hicks had tested positive for coronavirus, though it’s not clear exactly when her results came back. Still, Trump went ahead with his schedule, including a fundraiser in New Jersey.

Time unknown: Hicks tests positive for coronavirus. Some White House staffers who were in close proximity were notified of the positive test result, one official said.

1:14 p.m. ET: Trump departs the White House without speaking to reporters. He is joined on his trip to New Jersey by personal aide John McEntee and deputy press secretary Judd Deere.

2:33 p.m. ET: Trump arrived at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, for a fundraiser. It’s not known who attended.

4:45 p.m. ET: Trump departs Bedminster, slightly ahead of schedule.

6:00 p.m. ET: Trump arrives to the White House without speaking to reporters.

8:15 p.m. ET: In remarks recorded earlier in the day, Trump addresses the annual Al Smith dinner, which was convened virtually this year because of coronavirus. “I just want to say that the end of the pandemic is in sight, and next year will be one of the greatest years in the history of our country,” Trump said.

8:40 p.m. ET: CNN reports Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.

9:45 p.m. ET: In a phone interview on Fox News, Trump confirms Hicks tested positive, and suggests she may have contracted it from members of the military or law enforcement. “They want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close and things happen,” he said. Trump added, “I just went for a test and we’ll see what happens.”

10:05 p.m. ET: The White House releases Trump’s schedule for Friday reflecting an in-person fundraiser in Washington and a campaign rally in Florida.

10:44 p.m. ET: Trump tweets, “The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!”

12:54 p.m. ET: Trump tweets, Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

1:05 a.m. ET: The White House releases a memo from the presidential physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley, saying Trump and the first lady tested positive. “They plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence,” he wrote. “The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.”

1:11 a.m. ET: The White House issues a new schedule for Friday showing only one event: a midday phone call on Covid-19 support to vulnerable seniors.