Chris Christie tests positive for Covid-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Donald Trump prepare for the first presidential debate earlier this week, has tested positive for Covid-19, he announced on Twitter Saturday.

“I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19,” Christie wrote. “I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition.”

Christie was among a group of senior Trump campaign staffers who were tested Friday following news of the President’s positive diagnosis.

Trump early Friday morning announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19, days after holding a Supreme Court nomination ceremony last Saturday for Judge Amy Coney Barrett and attending his first presidential debate against former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Other members of the President’s debate prep team and inner circle have since announced they have tested positive for the virus.

Former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who attended the Rose Garden nomination ceremony and helped with debate prep sessions, announced Friday that she had tested positive. Trump’s campaign manager, Bill Stepien, tested positive for Covid-19 Friday night, according to an official.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.