Marine Corps assistant commandant tests positive for Covid-19

Politics

Gen. Gary L. Thomas, the assistant commandant of the US Marine Corps, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Marine Corps said in a statement Wednesday.

As CNN previously reported, Thomas had been in self-quarantine since Tuesday, after being notified he had been in close contact with a person who later tested positive for the virus.

“In accordance with established Marine Corps COVID policies, General Thomas will continue to quarantine at home. He is experiencing mild symptoms, but otherwise is feeling well,” the statement said. “Since April, the Marine Corps has been following CDC and DoD guidelines for temperature testing, social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and the wearing of masks when social distancing is not possible. The Marine Corps remains operationally ready to answer the Nation’s call.”

The top US general, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, and several members of the Pentagon’s senior leadership, including Thomas, have been quarantining after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for coronavirus.

As President Donald Trump’s top military adviser, Milley maintains a full classified communications suite in his house. The Chief of Staff of the US Air Force Charles Brown, the Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday and the Chief of Space Operations Gen. John Raymond are also working from home, according to several officials.

As of Wednesday evening, no one in that group had tested positive aside from Thomas.

Additional officials who were also working from alternate locations or from home include:

Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff; Gen. James McConville, chief of staff of the Army; Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard; Gen. Paul Nakasone, US Cyber Command and director of the National Security Agency.

“We are aware of General Thomas’ positive test for COVID-19. At this time we have no additional senior leader positive test results to report. We will continue to follow CDC guidance for self-quarantining and contact tracing,” Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement Wednesday.

This story is breaking and will be updated.