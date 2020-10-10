Chris Christie released from hospital after Covid-19 treatment

Politics

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said he was released from the hospital Saturday morning following treatment for the coronavirus.

“I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center. I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week,” the former Republican governor tweeted Saturday.

Christie tested positive for Covid-19 last Saturday and checked himself into Morristown Medical Center as a precautionary measure.

