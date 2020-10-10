Read: Letter from Trump’s physician clearing him to return to public schedule after coronavirus diagnosis

Politics

President Trump has been cleared to return to an active schedule, according to a new memo from his physician, Dr. Sean Conley, released Saturday night.

Read the text of the letter below:

October 10, 2020

Memorandum for: Kayleigh McEnany

Assistant to the President and White House press secretary

From: Sean P. Conley, DO, FACEP

Physician to the President

Commander, U.S. Navy

Subject: Saturday Health Update on President Donald J. Trump

I release the following information with the permission of President Donald J. Trump.

This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning’s COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others. Now at day 10 from symptom onset, fever-free for well over 24 hours and all symptoms improved, the assortment of advanced diagnostic tests obtained reveal there is no longer evidence of actively replicating virus. In addition, sequential testing throughout his illness has demonstrated decreasing viral loads that correlate with increasing cycle threshold times, as well as decreasing and now undetectable subgenomic mRNA.

Moving forward, I will continue to monitor him clinically as he returns to an active schedule.