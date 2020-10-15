Fact-checking the Trump and Biden town halls

Politics

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden participated in head-to-head town halls Thursday night.

In their first matchup, Trump unleashed an avalanche of familiar falsehoods, while Biden was largely accurate in his statements — though he did make several false or misleading claims.

The town halls took place in lieu of the second presidential debate, which was called off after Trump refused to participate in a remote debate proposed by the Commission on Presidential Debates following his positive coronavirus diagnosis.

CNN fact-checked both events. Check back here for updates.

Trump: 85% of people who wear masks get the coronavirus

Trump made a dramatic claim about Covid-19 during Thursday night’s town hall.

“Just the other day, they came out with a statement that 85% of the people that wear masks catch it,” Trump said.

It was a repeat of a similar claim he had made two times earlier in the day, citing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the source for that number.

Facts First: Trump’s claim is false. A CDC study released in September, did not say that 85% of people who wear masks get infected with the coronavirus. In fact, it did not even attempt to figure out what percentage of people who wear a mask get infected with the coronavirus.

Rather, the study looked at the behavior of 154 symptomatic people who had tested positive for the coronavirus in July around the country and 160 people who reported symptoms but tested negative in July.

The study found that, of those 154 people, 85% said they had worn a mask either “always” or “often” over the 14 days prior to the onset of their illness. That’s where the 85% figure comes from.

Of the 160 people in the study who had tested negative, however, 88.7% said they had worn a mask either “always” or “often.” So there’s really no difference between people who wore masks and those who didn’t.

And that’s not even the point here.

Trump was suggesting that the CDC found that 85% of all people who wear masks get the coronavirus. But the CDC was just looking at the behavior of these 314 symptomatic people who sought out testing at 11 particular sites around the country in July.

Here’s how one of the co-authors, Christopher Lindsell, co-Director of the Health Data Science Center at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, described the study’s data on masks.

“The data suggest that among a group of patients who are already showing symptoms that prompted them to get testing for the virus, there was no statistical evidence of a difference in mask wearing behavior between those who tested positive and those who tested negative,” Lindsell said in an email. “This is very different from the question of whether wearing masks prevents you becoming infected with the virus, and it is also different to the question of how many or what percentage of people who wear masks contract the virus. The study was not designed to answer these questions.”

— Daniel Dale

Biden: Trump said injecting bleach will combat coronavirus

Biden claimed that Trump said injecting bleach could help combat the virus.

“President Trump says things like…crazy stuff he’s walking away from now, ‘inject bleach in your arm and that’s going to work,'” Biden said. “I’m being a bit — I’m not being facetious though; he actually said these things.”

Facts First: This is misleading. Biden was recalling a moment from a Trump briefing that attracted broad derision. Biden, however, overstated some of the specifics.

During an April 23 press briefing, which included a discussion of tests that appeared to show disinfectants like bleach and isopropyl alcohol quickly killed the coronavirus on surfaces in lab studies, Trump expressed interest in exploring the possibility of “injection inside or almost a cleaning” with disinfectants. Here’s what he said:

“(T)hen I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that, so that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

— Holmes Lybrand

Trump: US deaths from Covid will exceed 2 million

Trump claimed the US was “expected to lose 2,200,000 people and maybe more than that” from the coronavirus.

Facts First: This is misleading.

Trump is likely citing a report posted in March by scholars from the Imperial College in London that predicted that a total of 2.2 million Americans could die from Covid-19 if no preventative measures were installed on any level of society.

In other words, that would be the loss of lives if no action were taken at all to mitigate it.

The report did not analyze what would happen if just the federal government took no action against the virus but rather what would occur if there were absolutely no “control measures or spontaneous changes in individual behaviour.”

— Holmes Lybrand and Tara Subramaniam

This story has been updated.