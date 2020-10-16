Judge Amy Coney Barrett again updates her Senate paperwork after CNN’s KFile found omissions

Politics

Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Friday sent more documents to the Senate Judiciary Committee after CNN’s KFile reported earlier this week that at least seven public talks had not been included in her questionnaire to the committee.

It’s the second time the Supreme Court nominee has updated her questionnaire after KFile reported that she had initially not included multiple public events in her documentation to the committee. Democrats on the committee attempted to delay her nomination on Thursday, pointing to the KFile reporting.

In a release announcing the latest supplement, a spokesperson for Republicans on the Judiciary Committee pointed to a news release from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, noting that it is “completely routine” for Supreme Court nominees to supplement their questionnaires.

KFile reported on Wednesday that public calendars from the University of Notre Dame’s law school showed that seven talks, including one with the law school’s anti-abortion group, were not initially included in her Senate paperwork. The events included a panel on religion in the public square, a speech to a student religious society, a roundtable on the Constitution, a faculty colloquium, a student scholarship symposium and an event sponsored by Notre Dame’s Women’s Legal Forum.

All of Barrett’s events were listed on public calendars from Notre Dame, which KFile accessed on the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine and on Notre Dame’s website. KFile could not independently confirm Barrett’s participation in the events, only that they were listed on Notre Dame’s public calendars.

Barrett is required to disclose to the Judiciary Committee all public talks she has given in her professional career, according to a committee staffer. Similar types of events were on the paperwork she submitted.

Last week, KFile reported that Barrett initially did not disclose two talks she had given in 2013 that were hosted by two anti-abortion student groups in her paperwork to the committee. Following that reporting, and an inquiry to the White House on a 2013 “right to life” ad she had signed in a Notre Dame newspaper, Barrett sent a letter detailing the talks and the ad to the Judiciary Committee.

The Judiciary Committee is set to vote on whether to advance Barrett’s nomination to the full Senate next Thursday after four days of hearings this week.