Trump trashes Fauci and makes baseless coronavirus claims in campaign call

President Donald Trump claimed on a campaign call that people are tired of hearing about coronavirus, which has killed more than 215,000 Americans and trashed Dr. Anthony Fauci as a “disaster” who has been around for “500 years.”

Trump also baselessly claimed if Fauci was in charge more than half a million people would be dead in the US.

“People are tired of Covid. I have these huge rallies,” Trump said. “People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They’re tired of it. People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots … Fauci is a nice guy. He’s been here for 500 years.”

The President is trailing in polling to Democratic rival Joe Biden in part due to his mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic. He recently returned to the campaign trail after being diagnosed with the virus himself and has shunned public health protocols for his political rallies.

Trump added: “Fauci is a disaster. If I listened to him, we’d have 500,000 deaths,” before later saying it would be 700,000 or 800,000. “If there’s a reporter on, you can have it just the way I said it, I couldn’t care less.” (CNN was given access to the call by a source.)

Trump again mocked Biden’s social distancing measures and denied reports that there are issues with his campaign staff.

“By the way my relationship with Bill Stepien and Ronna (McDaniel) and Jason (Miller) is phenomenal.” Trump said.

He disputed that there is any tension in his relationship with his White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and denied that he’s considering firing him after the election.

“I love Mark Meadows. It took me two years to get him out of Congress. Mark Meadows is doing a good job. I’m not dismissing him.”