US embassy in Turkey warns of potential terror attack threat in Istanbul

The US Mission in Turkey issued a warning to American citizens Friday of a potential terror attack threat in Istanbul and elsewhere in the country.

The US Mission “has received credible reports of potential terrorist attacks and kidnappings against US citizens and foreign nationals in Istanbul, including against the US Consulate General, as well as potentially other locations in Turkey,” according to a security alert issued Friday.

The alert urged US citizens “to exercise heightened caution in locations where Americans or foreigners may gather, including large office buildings or shopping malls.”

CNN has reached out to the State Department for additional information on the threat.