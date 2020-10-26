Brad Pitt narrates new Biden campaign ad airing during World Series

Politics

Actor Brad Pitt narrated an ad for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign that’s airing Saturday night during the fourth game of the World Series.

The 60-second spot during Major League Baseball’s highly watched annual championship series, first viewed by CNN, makes the case for the Democratic nominee’s character, painting him as a candidate who would bring the country together and work as hard for those who voted for him as those who did not.

“America is a place for everyone,” Pitt’s voice can be heard saying as pre-pandemic footage plays of Biden hugging, high-fiving and shaking hands with voters. “Those who chose this country, those who fought for it, some Republicans, some Democrats, and most just somewhere in between.”

This is the latest in a series of ads the Biden campaign has placed on some of the most popular real estate in television, including spots during five NFL games. The campaign has aired an ad during each game of the World Series, including one narrated by actor Sam Elliott.

In the ad, titled “Make Life Better,” Pitt says that Americans are all looking for the same thing. “Someone who understands their hopes, their dreams, their pain. To listen, to bring people together, to get up every day and work to make life better for families like yours. To look you in the eye, to treat you with respect, to tell you the truth. To work just as hard for the people who voted for him as those who didn’t. To be a president for all Americans.”

The Biden campaign announced a record-breaking $383 million fundraising haul in September, a number that gave the campaign $432 million in the bank and has allowed it to spend on some of the nation’s most expensive ad time.

While the campaign would not disclose how much was spent on Saturday night’s ad, the ad buy during last week’s World Series game was estimated at $4 million, per CMAG data. That’s only slightly less than the campaign is spending on advertising in the entire battleground state of Iowa this fall.