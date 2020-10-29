Pelosi says she hopes for stimulus deal in lame duck session

Politics

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is eying the congressional lame duck session after the election as a chance for lawmakers to pass a new coronavirus relief package, even as talks for another round of aid have faltered in recent days.

Pelosi had previously expressed optimism she could reach a deal with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has led talks on behalf of President Donald Trump, before Election Day. That outcome is unlikely at this point — Pelosi and Mnuchin remain far apart on the substance of the legislation, and time is running short.

Pelosi said Thursday that she still wants to advance legislation before the presidential inauguration in January because “first and foremost, the American people need help.”

Second, she said, if former Vice President Joe Biden wins, Democrats “want to have as clean a slate as possible” for other legislative priorities.

Lawmakers approved several relief packages on a bipartisan basis in the first few months of the pandemic, but the two parties have failed to reach consensus since then — even as millions of Americans struggle amid the coronavirus’s economic fallout. Democrats have pushed for a massive aid bill, including money for state and local governments, while Republicans have advocated a more pared-down approach.

A government funding deadline on December 11 and the conclusion of the 2020 campaign season could provide momentum for members of Congress to pass more relief, although such a scenario is far from certain.

In a letter to Mnuchin on Thursday morning, Pelosi emphasized just how divided the two sides are on the details of a potential stimulus bill.

“We are still awaiting the Trump Administration’s promised responses on multiple items of critical importance,” Pelosi said in the letter.

She listed several areas where Democrats are waiting for responses from the White House, including funding for state and local governments, school safety provisions, childcare and unemployment insurance.

“The American people are suffering, and they want us to come to an agreement to save lives, livelihoods and the life of our American Democracy as soon as possible,” Pelosi wrote.