READ: Mueller report issued with fewer redactions released on eve of election

The Justice Department released a less-redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s 2019 report on Monday, lifting redactions on a handful of pages about the intersection of Roger Stone, WikiLeaks and the Russian hack of the Democrats.

Read the report, printed with permission from the Electronic Privacy Information Center, which obtained it in a Freedom of Information Act request:

