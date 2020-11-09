Trump adviser overseeing campaign legal challenges gets coronavirus, sources say

Politics

An adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign, David Bossie, has tested positive for coronavirus only days after he was tapped to oversee the campaign’s legal challenges contesting the outcome of the election, two sources confirmed to CNN.

Bossie did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has been in the campaign headquarters in Virginia several times in the last week and has also traveled extensively.

Bloomberg News first reported the diagnosis.

Bossie, 55, is the president of the conservative nonprofit Citizens United. He previously served as a deputy campaign manager on Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

Earlier Monday, CNN confirmed that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus.

Bossie and Carson were among several individuals in Trump’s orbit to have tested positive following public, campaign-related events.

According to a tweet from another Trump political adviser, Corey Lewandowski, Bossie traveled to a Trump rally in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on November 2 aboard Air Force One. Lewandowski shared a photo of the cabin that included former Republican National Committee Chair Reince Preibus and first daughter Tiffany Trump seated at the table with Bossie. No one in the photo wore a mask.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and four others in Trump’s orbit also tested positive for coronavirus last week.

People in the 50-to-64 age range, such as Bossie, face four times greater risk of hospitalization and 30 times greater risk of death from coronavirus than individuals age 18 to 29, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Men are more likely than women to suffer severe illness or die from coronavirus, according to the CDC.