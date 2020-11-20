Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus

Politics

Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s eldest son, has tested positive for the coronavirus, a spokesman told CNN on Friday.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” the spokesman said. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Bloomberg was first to report Trump Jr.’s positive result.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.