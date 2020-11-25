The short week in 9 headlines
Courts continued to throw out Trump campaign challenges to the election and at last the transition formally began. Biden is now the first presidential candidate to win more than 80 million votes, and another member of the Trump family eyes a future in politics.
Monday
- First on CNN: Key government agency acknowledges Biden’s win and begins formal transition
- Pennsylvania Supreme Court rejects Trump campaign’s effort to block counting certain absentee ballots
- Feinstein to step aside as top Democrat on Senate Judiciary Committee
Tuesday
- Biden becomes first presidential candidate to win more than 80 million votes
- Here’s how Trump’s transition blockade finally ended
Wednesday
- Trump announces pardon for Michael Flynn in tweet
- Trump phones into Pennsylvania GOP lawmakers’ baseless voter fraud event after canceling trip
- Lara Trump eyes Senate bid in North Carolina: ‘It would be an incredible thing’
- Georgia secretary of state says Trump threw him under bus despite his support
And that was the abbreviated week in nine headlines.
