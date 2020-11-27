Court’s ruling raises serious worries on same-sex marriage

Politics

On Thanksgiving eve, barely a month after her confirmation, Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered on President Donald Trump’s promise to evangelical Christians to tilt the Constitution’s scales in favor of religion.

With Chief Justice John Roberts now relegated to the role of dissenter, Barrett joined a new 5-4 conservative majority that blocked New York State’s limits on the size of in-person religious gatherings to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The majority found that the restrictions violated First Amendment religious freedoms.

The majority gave glancing mention to the raging pandemic. “Members of this Court are not public health experts,” they wrote, “and we should respect the judgment of those with special expertise and responsibility in this area.”

But for them, actually demonstrating such respect — and saving lives — was less important than signaling their receptivity to other cases making religious liberty claims. And this may well represent a preview of what is coming in other areas, such as gay rights, where religious objections are raised to government regulation.

“Even in a pandemic,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote, “the Constitution cannot be put away and forgotten. The restrictions at issue here, by effectively barring many from attending religious services, strike at the very heart of the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty.”

The majority felt it necessary to make their point even though, as Justice Roberts’ dissent noted, “There is simply no need to do so.” As he explained, Gov. Andrew Cuomo had already eased the restrictions so that the burdens on worship alleged in the complaint no longer existed. “None of the houses of worship identified in the applications is now subject to any fixed numerical restrictions,” he wrote. “At these locations, the applicants can hold services with up to 50% of capacity, which is at least as favorable as the relief they currently seek.”

The majority cast aside the court’s usual insistence that they decide only current controversies. “The Governor regularly changes the classification of particular areas without prior notice,” they noted. “If that occurs again, the reclassification will almost certainly bar individuals in the affected area from attending services before judicial relief can be obtained.”

With this ruling, the court did a 180-degree pivot. Just last May, when Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was alive, a mirror-image 5-4 majority upheld similar restrictions in a case brought by South Bay United Pentecostal Church in Chula Vista, California.

Needless to say, what happens in a church, synagogue or mosque does not always stay there. Worshipers carry viruses to their neighborhoods, workplaces and stores.

Gorsuch, Barrett and the other justices in Wednesday’s majority seem bent on saving souls — with a fixated recklessness that recalls the old remark by an Army commander in Vietnam, who destroyed a village “in order to save it.” To preserve religious freedom, the court seems ready not only to risk congregants’ lives, but to turn everyone else they sicken into collateral damage.

Concern for future damage inflicted by the Supreme Court’s newly empowered conservatives does not stop with Wednesday’s ruling.

The tea leaves were laid out earlier this month in Justice Alito’s remarkable keynote address to the Federalist Society, the conservative, judge-making group . He did not hold back, warning of “previously unimaginable restrictions on individual liberty.” “It pains me to say this,” he said, “but in certain quarters, religious liberty is fast becoming a disfavored right.”

The implications are clear. When religious rights conflict with other hard-won rights, including same-sex marriage, Alito and his colleagues will likely favor the former. They will not let precedent stand in the way.

In his speech, Justice Alito discussed a 2018 case involving a Colorado baker’s refusal, for religious reasons, to sell a gay couple a wedding cake. Remarkably, the justice stated that the couple suffered no harm because a neighboring baker “provided them a free cake.” So callous was the comment and so heedless of discrimination’s profound, non-economic injuries that one half-expected Alito’s next line to be, “Let them eat cake.”

The prospect of an about face with respect to gay rights is not remote. In Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, the court now has pending before it a case involving the conflict between religious belief and anti-gay discrimination.

To dissociate itself from such discrimination, Philadelphia insists, among other things, that agencies holding city contracts to screen future foster parents treat same-sex applicants equally. In the Fulton case, Catholic Social Services refused and then sued, saying that even interviewing gay couples violates its religious precepts.

At oral argument in that case, Alito acknowledged that a religious agency could not refuse to interview interracial couples as suitable foster parents, even if the agency’s religious beliefs called upon it to do so. But he also made clear his view that gay parenthood was owed lesser protection.

Now joined by Justice Barrett, whose attitude toward gay rights was highlighted during her confirmation hearings, Alito’s Federalist Society speech seems likely soon to become judicial doctrine.

You don’t need a weatherman to know which way the wind is blowing for same-sex marriage.