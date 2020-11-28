Colorado governor and spouse test positive for Covid-19

Politics

Colorado Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and his spouse have tested positive for Covid-19 and are both asymptomatic, according to a statement from the governor’s office.

“This evening, Governor Polis and First Gentleman (Marlon) Reis learned that they have tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement reads.

Both are feeling well and will continue to isolate in their home, according to the statement.

“Marlon and I are feeling well so far, and are in good spirits. No person or family is immune to this virus. I urge every Coloradan to practice caution, limit public interactions, wear a mask in public, stay six feet from others, and wash your hands regularly,” Polis said.

The governor will continue to be closely monitored and “will continue to fulfill his duties and responsibilities and continue to work remotely,” according to the statement.

The governors of Nevada, Virginia and Missouri have all tested positive for the virus in recent months, underscoring the scale of the spread of the virus across the nation.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, a Democrat, tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month. In September, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, and his wife tested positive, as did Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, a Republican, and his wife.

The US death count from coronavirus has risen to more than 266,000 deaths as of Saturday, as cases continue to surge across the country. A fresh wave of restrictions has been put in place in communities across the nation in an attempt to slow the spread.

Earlier this month, Polis extended a statewide mask mandate in Colorado for an additional 30 days as cases rise across the state. Last week, when asked by Washington Post Live if there are any other mandates he was considering, Polis said the state is “working on a county-by-county basis.”

“Our state is large and some areas are safer than others. There’s different safety protocols in different places,” Polis told Post Live.

Polis recently spoke with President-elect Joe Biden and the National Governors Association Executive Committee about the surging coronavirus pandemic. Polis spoke to Post Live after the meeting and said that “a lot of common ground was shared about where we are as a nation,” but said, “We can’t afford to wait on a lot of these items.”

This story was updated with additional information Saturday.