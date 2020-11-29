Biden’s lead in Dane County, Wisconsin, narrows by just 45 votes after recount

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden’s lead over President Donald Trump narrowed by 45 votes in Dane County, Wisconsin, as it certified its 2020 presidential general election results following a recount requested by the Trump campaign.

Biden won the county by 181,340 votes and is now poised to be certified the winner in the state. Both candidates saw a decrease from their election night vote totals, with Biden losing 91 votes, and Trump losing 46 votes in the recount, the Dane County Board of Canvassers announced Sunday. The drawdowns were mostly due to a lack of signatures on ballots, either from the voter or a witness.

On Friday, Biden saw a net gain of 132 votes in the Milwaukee County recount, the only other Wisconsin county which was part of the recount requested by the Trump campaign.

The announcements conclude the recount in Wisconsin, and CNN has projected that Biden will win the state, flipping it back to blue after Trump won in 2016.

Dane County saw no major issues during the recount, and there are no outstanding issues to address, according to County Clerk Scott McDonell, who is also a member of the Board of Canvassers.

While announcing the results, McDonell said it was clear from the recount that there was no voter fraud, and questioned why the campaign only asked for a recount in two of Wisconsin’s counties if they believed the issue was widespread in the state.

He also tweeted a photo on Sunday of a summary of the recount with the caption “3-0 certification of Dane County recount.”

The Wisconsin Elections Commission will certify the state’s election results on Tuesday.

Trump tweeted Saturday afternoon that his campaign plans to challenge the results of the Wisconsin recount in court.