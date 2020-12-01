Trump associates, including Giuliani, are asking for pardons

Politics

President Donald Trump’s associates are making appeals to him in the hopes of obtaining pardons before he leaves office, a source familiar with the matter told CNN on Tuesday.

The source said the list of associates broaching the subject of preemptive pardons that would seek to shield those individuals from prosecution includes Rudy Giuliani, who has been leading the President’s longshot legal battles to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election in his role as Trump’s personal attorney.

Giuliani denied discussing a preemptive pardon with the President, telling CNN that the “(New York) Times is completely wrong.” He further denied he has talked to anyone at the White House about a pardon for himself.

The New York Times first reported that Giuliani was discussing a pardon with the President.

It’s not clear what potential criminal exposure Giuliani or other associates are attempting to preempt. But the source familiar with the discussions went on to cite what friends and allies of the President see as hostility from the incoming Biden administration toward Trump associates.

“Don’t trust the Dems,” the source said, describing the pardons being sought as “blanket” protection from future prosecution.

Nine individuals in Trump’s orbit, including Flynn and Stone, have been indicted or found guilty of crimes related to a constellation of alleged criminal conspiracies.

The appeals come on the heels of Trump’s decision to pardon his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Last week, the President granted Flynn a full pardon, absolving him of charges related to lying to federal agents over his contact with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Flynn’s pardon was Trump’s second act of clemency related to prosecutions of advisers of the President. Earlier this summer, Trump commuted the sentence of Roger Stone.

At least one major ally is appealing further to his instinct for self-preservation, suggesting a self-pardon should be issued.

On Monday, Fox News host Sean Hannity said on his radio show that the President should pardon his family and himself to avoid being prosecuted by the incoming Biden administration.

“The President out the door needs to pardon his whole family and himself,” Hannity said, later adding, “I assume that the power of the pardon is absolute, and that he should be able to pardon anybody that he wants to.”

CNN’s Maegan Vazquez contributed to this report.