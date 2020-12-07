House to vote Wednesday on one-week stopgap to keep government open
The House on Wednesday will vote on a one-week stopgap resolution to keep the government open until December 18 as lawmakers struggle to agree on a funding bill and coronavirus relief package, a spokesperson for House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said.
That would give lawmakers until then to pass a long-term funding bill for the entire government as Democrats and Republicans have struggled to reach a deal.
Hoyer also tweeted, “I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue.”
Hill leaders are looking at attaching coronavirus relief to that omnibus funding package.
This story is breaking and will be updated.
Comments