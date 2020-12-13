Hoyer signals he’s open to a slimmed down Covid-19 deal in order ‘to get the essential done’

Politics

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said Sunday that he has spent the weekend in talks with House and Senate members on a coronavirus relief package and signaled he’d be willing to accept a deal that doesn’t include the state and local aid that Democrats have been pushing for in order “to get the essential done.”

“(House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) and I spent a lot of time on the phone together. And I am very hopeful that next week, we will be able to act on substantial relief,” Hoyer told CNN’s Abby Phillip on “Inside Politics.”

Democrats, he added, “are not going to get everything we want. We think state and local (aid) is important. And if we can get that we want to get it. But we want to get aid out to the people who are really, really struggling and are at grave risk.”

“We need to get the essential done,” Hoyer later told Phillip. “We’ll have time to get stuff done that we didn’t include because we couldn’t get political agreement, we’ll have time to do that.” The leader said that it was critical the bill include money for small businesses, vaccine delivery, unemployment and child care, “all of which are in the agreement” that has been created by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

But despite the optimism, relief talks are going slow and Hill leaders are still far apart, sources in both parties told CNN Sunday morning, and Democrats have not yet dropped their demands for state and local aid, which Republicans have resisted.

The path forward on the stimulus is as unclear as it has ever been, though congressional aides working on it had hoped that something could shake loose over the weekend. Pelosi has insisted the House could extend its session into Christmas week if necessary.

Later Sunday, two senators said a stimulus bill will be unveiled on Monday.

“We’re going to introduce a bill tomorrow night,” Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy told CNN’s Jake Tapper on “State of the Union.” “The leadership can discard it, I can’t govern that.”

“There will be a deal,” he added.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia told Fox News that the bipartisan group will release “a complete bill tomorrow before the end of the day.”

Manchin added that negotiations “haven’t fallen apart,” despite concerns on Friday that the group was struggling to finalize an agreement. He said the group has been talking over the weekend, and will have another call on Sunday.

And Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said at a news conference Sunday that “the good news on the negotiations is that the Gang of Eight is working hard and they hope to have something as early as tomorrow morning. It’s not everything we all want, but it’s a good framework and I hope everyone can come together around the Gang of Eight.”

Even though senators in the bipartisan group on Sunday morning promised to release bill text Monday on their $908 billion proposal, they still do not have a deal, and are still struggling to get a deal on liability protections for businesses and others, sources said.

Six senators are holding calls Sunday afternoon to try to reach an accord on the issue after struggling for weeks.

Ultimately it will be up to congressional leaders to decide which provisions will be included in the $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill to keep the government funded past Friday. Congressional leaders remain at odds, however, on which provisions should be added.

This story has been updated with additional reporting.