Biden to call on nation to ‘turn the page’ and unite in speech after Electoral College vote

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden will declare it time to “turn the page, to unite, to heal” in a speech Monday night after the Electoral College makes his victory over President Donald Trump official, according to excerpts of Biden’s prepared remarks released by his transition team.

“In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed,” Biden will say, according to the excerpts. “We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

Biden is set to speak at 7:30 p.m. ET Monday from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

The President-elect intends to lay out the work that will dominate the early days of his administration: the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, including distributing vaccines and slowing its spread as those vaccines become available, and rebuilding an economy battered by the pandemic.

“There is urgent work in front of all of us,” he will say. “Getting the pandemic under control to getting the nation vaccinated against this virus. Delivering immediate economic help so badly needed by so many Americans who are hurting today — and then building our economy back better than ever.”

Biden’s speech will follow the Electoral College casting the votes that made Biden’s win official, despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to reverse the election’s outcome.

Biden plans to describe American democracy as enduring in the face of an “abuse of power.”

“In America, politicians don’t take power — the people grant it to them,” Biden will say. “The flame of democracy was lit in this nation a long time ago. And we now know that nothing — not even a pandemic — or an abuse of power — can extinguish that flame.”