Biden expected to nominate North Carolina environmental official to run EPA

Politics

President-elect Joe Biden is poised to nominate Michael Regan of North Carolina to run the Environmental Protection Agency, two people familiar with the matter tell CNN.

Regan, who runs the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, is set to be introduced on Saturday with other members of Biden’s climate team.

If confirmed by the US Senate, Regan would be the first African American to lead the EPA.

The Washington Post was first to report this.

This story is breaking and will be updated.