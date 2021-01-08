Skip to Content
Published 8:03 am

These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked

The vast majority of Democratic lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.

A notable few have stayed mum, including President-elect Biden’s nominees who still hold their seats in Congress for the time being, and a couple other moderates who have floated censure as an alternative route.

Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the President:

HOUSE

Republicans

  1. Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois

Democrats

  1. Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
  2. Rep. Ted Lieu of California
  3. Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
  4. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
  5. Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
  6. Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
  7. Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
  8. Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
  9. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
  10. Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
  11. Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
  12. Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
  13. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
  14. Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
  15. Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
  16. Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
  17. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
  18. Rep. Mike Thompson of California
  19. Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
  20. Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
  21. Rep. John Garamendi of California
  22. Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
  23. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
  24. Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
  25. Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
  26. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
  27. Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
  28. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
  29. Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
  30. Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
  31. Rep. Jackie Speier of California
  32. Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
  33. Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
  34. Rep. Katie Porter of California
  35. Rep. Jared Huffman of California
  36. Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
  37. Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
  38. Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
  39. Rep. Mark Takano of California
  40. Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania
  41. Rep. Grace Meng of New York
  42. Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
  43. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
  44. Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
  45. Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
  46. Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
  47. Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
  48. Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
  49. Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York
  50. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  51. Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
  52. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
  53. Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
  54. Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
  55. Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
  56. Rep. Tony Cardenas of California
  57. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
  58. Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
  59. Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
  60. Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
  61. Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
  62. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia
  63. Rep. David Price of North Carolina
  64. Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
  65. Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida
  66. Rep. Karen Bass of California
  67. Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
  68. Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
  69. Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
  70. Rep. Al Green of Texas
  71. Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
  72. Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
  73. Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
  74. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
  75. Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey
  76. Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
  77. Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois
  78. Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
  79. Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
  80. Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
  81. Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
  82. Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
  83. Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
  84. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
  85. Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
  86. Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
  87. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
  88. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
  89. Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
  90. Rep. Val Demings of Florida
  91. Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
  92. Rep. Barbara Lee of California
  93. Rep. Suzan Delbene of Washington
  94. Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts
  95. Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
  96. Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama
  97. Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona
  98. Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
  99. Rep. Lori Trahan of Florida
  100. Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona
  101. Rep. Doris Matsui of California
  102. Rep. Ami Bera of California
  103. Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
  104. Rep. Ro Khanna of California
  105. Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
  106. Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
  107. Rep. Ruben Gallego of California
  108. Rep. Julia Brownley of California
  109. Rep. Judy Chu of California
  110. Rep. Brad Sherman of California
  111. Rep. Pete Aguilar of California
  112. Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
  113. Rep. Norma Torres of California
  114. Rep. Linda Sánchez of California
  115. Rep. Nanette Barragán of California
  116. Rep. Lou Correa of California
  117. Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
  118. Rep. Mike Levin of California
  119. Rep. Scott Peters of California
  120. Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
  121. Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
  122. Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
  123. Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
  124. Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut
  125. Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
  126. Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
  127. Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
  128. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
  129. Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
  130. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia
  131. Rep. David Scott of Georgia
  132. Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii
  133. Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii
  134. Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
  135. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García of Illinois
  136. Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois
  137. Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois
  138. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
  139. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
  140. Rep. André Carson of Indiana
  141. Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa
  142. Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
  143. Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky
  144. Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine
  145. Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland
  146. Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland
  147. Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland
  148. Rep. David Trone of Maryland
  149. Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts
  150. Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan
  151. Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
  152. Rep Andy Levin of Michigan
  153. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
  154. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan
  155. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
  156. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota
  157. Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
  158. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
  159. Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
  160. Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire
  161. Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey
  162. Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
  163. Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
  164. Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey
  165. Rep. Albio SIres of New Jersey
  166. Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
  167. Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
  168. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico
  169. Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York
  170. Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
  171. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
  172. Rep. Paul Tonko of New York
  173. Rep. Joe Morelle of New York
  174. Rep. Brian Higgins New York
  175. Rep. David Price of North Carolina
  176. Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
  177. Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
  178. Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon
  179. Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon
  180. Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
  181. Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania
  182. Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island
  183. Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Texas
  184. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
  185. Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas
  186. Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas
  187. Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont
  188. Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia
  189. Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia
  190. Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia
  191. Rep. Abigail Spangenberger of Virginia
  192. Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
  193. Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington
  194. Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
  195. Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
  196. Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
  197. Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
  198. Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin
  199. Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin

SENATE

Republicans

None.

Democrats or independents who caucus with the Democrats

  1. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
  2. Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
  3. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  4. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
  5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
  6. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
  7. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
  8. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
  9. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
  10. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  12. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
  13. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
  14. Sen. Alex Padilla of California
  15. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
  16. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
  17. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
  18. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
  19. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
  20. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
  21. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
  22. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
  23. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
  24. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  25. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
  26. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
  27. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
  28. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
  29. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
  30. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
  31. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
  32. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
  33. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  34. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
  35. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
  36. Sen. Angus King of Maine
  37. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
  38. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

This story has been updated with additional developments.

