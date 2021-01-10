These are the members calling for impeachment or the 25th Amendment to be invoked
The vast majority of Democratic lawmakers are calling for President Donald Trump to be removed from office either through impeachment or the 25th Amendment to the Constitution after his violent supporters breached the Capitol on Wednesday.
A notable few have stayed mum, including President-elect Biden’s nominees who still hold their seats in Congress for the time being, and a couple other moderates who have floated censure as an alternative route.
Here’s a look at the members who have come out in support of impeaching the President:
HOUSE
Republicans
- Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois
Democrats
- Rep. David Cicilline of Rhode Island
- Rep. Ted Lieu of California
- Rep. Jerrold Nadler of New York
- Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas
- Rep. Steve Cohen of Tennessee
- Rep. Hank Johnson of Georgia
- Rep. Ted Deutch of Florida
- Rep. Lucy McBath of Georgia
- Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington
- Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland
- Rep. Joe Neguse of Colorado
- Rep. Veronica Escobar of Texas
- Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Sylvia Garcia of Texas
- Rep. Mondaire Jones of New York
- Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri
- Rep. Mike Thompson of California
- Rep. Earl Blumenauer of Oregon
- Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts
- Rep. John Garamendi of California
- Rep. Stephen Lynch of Massachusetts
- Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York
- Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota
- Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts
- Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York
- Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York
- Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Florida
- Rep. Eric Swalwell of California
- Rep. Jackie Speier of California
- Rep. Dina Titus of Nevada
- Rep. Brad Schneider of Illinois
- Rep. Katie Porter of California
- Rep. Jared Huffman of California
- Rep. Chris Pappas of New Hampshire
- Rep. Betty McCollum of Minnesota
- Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California
- Rep. Mark Takano of California
- Rep. Grace Meng of New York
- Rep. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey
- Rep. Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Don Beyer of Virginia
- Rep. Bill Foster of Illinois
- Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California
- Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts
- Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina
- Rep. Gregory Meeks of New York
- Rep. Antonio Delgado of New York
- Rep. Vicente Gonzalez of Texas
- Rep. Marcy Kaptur of Ohio
- Rep. Brenda Lawrence of Michigan
- Rep. Lloyd Doggett of Texas
- Rep. Tony Cardenas of California
- Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick of Arizona
- Rep. Kweisi Mfume of Maryland
- Rep. Salud Carbajal of California
- Rep. Joe Courtney of Connecticut
- Rep. Mike Quigley of Illinois
- Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton of District of Columbia
- Rep. Jim Cooper of Tennessee
- Rep. Alcee Hastings of Florida
- Rep. Karen Bass of California
- Rep. Joyce Beatty of Ohio
- Rep. Dwight Evans of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Ed Perlmutter of Colorado
- Rep. Al Green of Texas
- Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida
- Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York
- Rep. Alma Adams of North Carolina
- Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester of Delaware
- Rep. Donald Payne of New Jersey
- Rep. Marie Newman of Illinois
- Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois
- Rep. Jan Schakowsky of Illinois
- Rep. Frederica Wilson of Florida
- Rep. Adriano Espaillat of New York
- Rep. Jahana Hayes of Connecticut
- Rep. Nydia Velazquez of New York
- Rep. Yvette Clarke of New York
- Rep. Mark DeSaulnier of California
- Rep. Ritchie Torres of New York
- Rep. Steven Horsford of Nevada
- Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman of New Jersey
- Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia
- Rep. Anna Eshoo of California
- Rep. Val Demings of Florida
- Rep. Joaquin Castro of Texas
- Rep. Barbara Lee of California
- Rep. Suzan Delbene of Washington
- Rep. Bill Keating of Massachusetts
- Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts
- Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama
- Rep. Tom O’Halleran of Arizona
- Rep. Raúl Grijalva of Arizona
- Rep. Lori Trahan of Florida
- Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona
- Rep. Doris Matsui of California
- Rep. Ami Bera of California
- Rep. Jerry McNerney of California
- Rep. Ro Khanna of California
- Rep. Zoe Lofgren of California
- Rep. Jimmy Panetta of California
- Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona
- Rep. Julia Brownley of California
- Rep. Judy Chu of California
- Rep. Brad Sherman of California
- Rep. Pete Aguilar of California
- Rep. Grace Napolitano of California
- Rep. Norma Torres of California
- Rep. Linda Sánchez of California
- Rep. Nanette Barragán of California
- Rep. Lou Correa of California
- Rep. Alan Lowenthal of California
- Rep. Mike Levin of California
- Rep. Scott Peters of California
- Rep. Sara Jacobs of California
- Rep. Diana DeGette of Colorado
- Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado
- Rep. John Larson of Connecticut
- Rep. Rosa DeLauro of Connecticut
- Rep. Darren Soto of Florida
- Rep. Kathy Castor of Florida
- Rep. Lois Frankel of Florida
- Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida
- Rep. Nikema Williams of Georgia
- Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux of Georgia
- Rep. David Scott of Georgia
- Rep. Ed Case of Hawaii
- Rep. Kai Kahele of Hawaii
- Rep. Robin Kelly of Illinois
- Rep. Jesus “Chuy” García of Illinois
- Rep. Sean Casten of Illinois
- Rep. Danny Davis of Illinois
- Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois
- Rep. Lauren Underwood of Illinois
- Rep. André Carson of Indiana
- Rep. Cindy Axne of Iowa
- Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas
- Rep. John Yarmuth of Kentucky
- Rep. Chellie Pingree of Maine
- Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger of Maryland
- Rep. John Sarbanes of Maryland
- Rep. Anthony Brown of Maryland
- Rep. David Trone of Maryland
- Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts
- Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan
- Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan
- Rep Andy Levin of Michigan
- Rep. Debbie Dingell of Michigan
- Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan
- Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota
- Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota
- Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi
- Rep. Emanuel Cleaver of Missouri
- Rep. Susie Lee of Nevada
- Rep. Ann McLane Kuster of New Hampshire
- Rep. Donald Norcross of New Jersey
- Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey
- Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey
- Rep. Frank Pallone of New Jersey
- Rep. Albio SIres of New Jersey
- Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey
- Rep. Mikie Sherrill of New Jersey
- Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández of New Mexico
- Rep. Tom Suozzi of New York
- Rep. Kathleen Rice of New York
- Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of New York
- Rep. Paul Tonko of New York
- Rep. Joe Morelle of New York
- Rep. Brian Higgins New York
- Rep. David Price of North Carolina
- Rep. Kathy Manning of North Carolina
- Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio
- Rep. Suzanne Bonamici of Oregon
- Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon
- Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Mike Doyle of Pennsylvania
- Rep. Jim Langevin of Rhode Island
- Rep. Lizzie Pannill Fletcher of Texas
- Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas
- Rep. Marc Veasey of Texas
- Rep. Filemon Vela of Texas
- Rep. Peter Welch of Vermont
- Rep. Elaine Luria of Virginia
- Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia
- Rep. Donald McEachin of Virginia
- Rep. Abigail Spangenberger of Virginia
- Rep. Jennifer Wexton of Virginia
- Rep. Rick Larsen of Washington
- Rep. Derek Kilmer of Washington
- Rep. Kim Schrier of Washington
- Rep. Adam Smith of Washington
- Rep. Marilyn Strickland of Washington
- Rep. Mark Pocan of Wisconsin
- Rep. Gwen Moore of Wisconsin
- Rep. Deborah Ross of North Carolina
- Rep. Adam Schiff of California
- Rep. Josh Harder of California
- Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland
- Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard of California
- Rep. Juan Vargas of California
- Rep. Sanford Bishop of Georgia
- Rep. Maxine Waters of California
- Rep. Colin Allred of Texas
- Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas
- Rep. Cheri Bustos of Illinois
- Rep. G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina
SENATE
Republicans
None.
Democrats or independents who caucus with the Democrats
- Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
- Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
- Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
- Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
- Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
- Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
- Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
- Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California
- Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
- Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
- Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
- Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
- Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
- Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
- Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
- Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
- Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
- Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
- Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Sen. Angus King of Maine
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
- Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
This story has been updated with additional developments.
